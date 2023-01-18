A Barista Says She Accidentally Made Every Drink Decaf for Three Months at Starbucks
I have a feeling a lot of people who frequent the Starbucks where this woman works are going to be asking for a refund after they see this video…
Because she shared a video on TikTok where she admitted that she accidentally served customers decaf instead of the Starbucks blonde espresso roast for three whole months.
Ouch!
Check out her video and what she had to say.
Here’s how people responded to her TikTok video.
One person admitted,
“On my first day on the bar after training I gave every hot venti drink 3 shots instead of 2.”
And another viewer said,
“For about 8 months I thought the caramel crunch got regular caramel and that only the Java chip frap got chips.”
And one TikTokker said,
“At least it wasn’t the other way around.”
Cyd…we wish you well in your future endeavors…
Hey, no one ever said that being a barista was an easy job, right?