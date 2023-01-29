A Camera Beneath The Antarctic Is Searching For The World’s Oldest Ice
There’s no denying that news about space travel and moon landings is exciting, but you don’t have to look too far to find plenty of mysteries to explore right here on Earth.
Like what the ice beneath Antarctica can tell us if we can get down far enough to check it out.
A team of scientists is working on just that at the South Pole, as they dig deep to capture samples from some of the oldest ice on Earth.
One of the scientists on the project, a Scripps graduate student named Austin Carter, recently shared a fun time-lapse video on Facebook.
The color and texture of the ice changes as the age grows older and older, and you can’t help but feel as if you’re zooming through history.
The borehole, which is around 305 feet deep, was made for the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, or COLDEX. Oregon State University is leading the project, which is exploring the Allan Hills of East Antarctica, and hope to collect data about ancient climate records via the ice.
They’re using ice core samples, ice-penetrating radar, and airplane surveys to analyze dust and ancient gas bubbles in an attempt to learn more about how the climate has changed over millions of years.
It’s one more way scientists are hoping to learn from the past in order to prevent a catastrophe from happening again.
