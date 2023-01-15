A Customer Shared a Tip About What You Should Do When UberEats Messes up Your Order
Have you ever been screwed over by Uber Eats?
If you have, then you are definitely not alone.
And one TikTokker named Mike took to the social media platform with a big-time hack about what you should do if you get the food order delivered to you.
Check out what he had to say.
@mike.balint If the morons at Taco Bell would just make my cheezy Gordita crunches right we wouldn’t have this problem #lifehack #richpplstuff #comedy ♬ original sound – Mike Balint
Mike also shared a follow-up video where he talked about how his hack doesn’t impact drivers at all, in case you were wondering.
@mike.balint Replying to @mcmctear #lifehack #richpplstuff #comedy ♬ original sound – Mike Balint
Folks who saw the video on TikTok shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“It’s not a lie technically either. Are things missing? Yes? Then it isn’t my order.”
Mike responded to that comment and said,
“You’re right but I have no remorse stretching the truth to make sure Uber provides me with the customer service THEY SHOULD HAVE in the first place!”
Another commenter added,
“That’s genius!. One time I was Craving a burger, got everything EXCEPT MY D**N BURGER no uber i dont want a refund I WANT MY FKG BURGER!!!!!”
One TikTokker commented,
“Omg yes. Like I don’t want the money, I want my food. If items are missing then DELIVER THEM.”
Other viewers don’t think Mike’s hack is such a good idea.
One person argued,
“The thing is people will use this to scam and ruin it for everyone.”
And another said,
“Lmao, they don’t do this after a while they tell you your order is non-refundable.”
Hmmmm…seems like folks are pretty divided on whether this “hack” works or isn’t worth your time.