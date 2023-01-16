A Cybersecurity Expert Shared How Companies Find You and Your Digital Footprint on Social Media
Folks, if you don’t already know this, then it’s time you listen up: the things you post and say online can come back to haunt you if you’re not careful.
In other words, your digital footprint is out there and it will follow you around.
And a 17-year-old TikTokker posted a video where she said she was shocked to learn that she missed out on a job because of things that she had posted on social media.
Here’s what the young woman had to say.
@shoomewIT WAS 20$ AN HOUR TOO!! WITH NO EXPERIENCE!! ALL I HAD TO DO WAS GREET PEOPLE AT A SKI PLACE ☹️☹️♬ Dracula – Horror Sound FX – Merrick Lowell
Shocking, right?
A cybersecurity pro named Chris responded to the woman’s video and showed viewers how companies find job candidates on social media with different tools.
Take a look at what he had to say.
@chrisjr404 #stitch with @shoomew here is how a company can find your digital footprint #tech #techcareer #techtok #technology #cyber #cybersecurity ♬ Dracula – Horror Sound FX – Merrick Lowell
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Chris said, “Employers can find out way more about you than I showed. It all depends on the type of job you are looking to get.”
“There are literally thousands of tools that a company can use to spy on their employees. There is software that can scrape your Instagram account, figure out where you have been, who you associate with, and more. However, it is best to focus on the solution, not the problem.”
Chris also said that how you conduct yourself on social media can affect your job prospects: “Most people do not have a second thought about their professional life when they post on their personal social media, which is understandable. However, the amount of money you get offered, the job itself, and everything else can be majorly affected.”
Chris added that if he wanted to lock down his social media presence, he “would use a different real name, username, profile picture, and email for all my different social media accounts. Additionally, I would not attach a phone number to the [social media] account that was on my résumé and make my accounts private. Lastly, make sure when you Google your name, nothing pops up that you do not want found.”
Pay attention to Chris’ words of wisdom, my friends.
It might end up benefiting you in the long run when it comes to your career…
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · digital footprint, jobs, social media, tiktok, top, work