A Server Said Her Manager Humiliated Her in Front of a Customer
I’ll never understand people who throw their co-workers under the bus…but it seems to happen all the time!
And a woman named Madison who works as a server posted a video on TikTok where she shared a story about how her boss threw her under the bus when a customer had a complaint.
And she seemed VERY fired up about the whole thing.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@madisonchurbe never trusted anyone after this, but the lesson of that was learning what select course actually did lmao #server #storytime ♬ Escapism. – RAYE & 070 Shake
As you can probably imagine, folks who saw the video were inclined to share their thoughts.
One person said,
“Managers will stiff you when they can no longer use you.”
And another commented,
“Never be a manager’s friend! I was with mine and she told everyone my secret that I thought I trusted her with.”
One TikTokker added,
“As a manager, I can’t fathom letting anyone be a**sed. Job will never pay enough.”
I think there are probably a lot more good managers than bad managers out there, but this kind of behavior is pretty frustrating.