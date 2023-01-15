A Server Says He Was Fired After Woman Tried to Fight Him and the Table Walked Out Without Paying Him
A server named Dean who is popular on TikTok shared a video on the social media platform where he says that he was fired after a customer tried to fight him while he was on the job.
Dean said he was waiting on a table of ten women and things went sideways when the customers became unruly and he eventually told them he had to give them their check and they had to leave.
Dean even threatened to call the police if the group didn’t leave and things escalated from there…and the server ended up getting fired from his job.
Check out Dean’s video and try not to get incredibly annoyed about what these customers did.
People who saw Dean’s video weighed in.
One person said,
“You were literally trying to give them the benefit of the doubt and they just kept doing everything wrong.”
Another expressed exasperation and said,
“They fired you over a walk out!!??”
One TikTokker commented,
“Sorry babes, this sounds like a blessing in disguise! This place literally never had your back.”
Good grief!
This sounds pretty ridiculous to us!
Please treat service workers with respect…and remember to tip them well!
They have a tough job!
