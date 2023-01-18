He Watched an R-Rated Movie on a Plane. Is He a Jerk?
Keep an eye on your kids, folks!
Because, as of right now, there are no rules about watching R-rated movies on your own personal device when you are in public or on a plane.
But does that mean it’s a good idea?
Take a look at what this guy had to say and see what you think.
AITA for watching an R-rated movie on a flight?
“I, 19m, was on a flight to visit my parents.
I had a few movies downloaded on my phone, including the second Deadpool. I was watching it on my phone with headphones in, when the part where Deadpool gets ripped in half happens, and I can hear a (muffled) scream behind me. I take out my headphones and there’s a little kid behind me, crying.
He had positioned himself in a way that he could watch my screen and had watched him get torn. His mom got mad at me and yelled that I shouldn’t be watching that kind of thing, especially in front of children.
But I wasn’t aware anyone was watching me, and that kid would have had to force himself into that weird position to see my phone screen. So, am I an a**hole?”
