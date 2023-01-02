If You’ve Ever Been Angry About Your Half-Empty Bag Of Chips, This Video Is For You
We’ve all been there, right – we’ve opened a brand-new bag of potato chips only to find that, despite appearances, it’s only about half-full.
Now, there’s a logical reason having to do with keeping enough air in the bag to keep the chips unbroken during shipping and stocking, but the frustration remains.
Frustration which led TikToker @frecakes8 to mix two half-full bags of Ruffles together to make one full bag before paying at the store.
“Sick of paying for a full bag of chips but get 1/2 of a bag.”
The video has over 236,000 views but doesn’t reveal whether or not he got away with paying for a single bag or not.
Some people in the comments tried educating everyone on the reason for the air, but most, like this person, applauded him for sticking it to the man.
@frecakes8
#blackexcellence #urban #fypシ゚viral
“People be paying for air and crumbs…bros getting his money’s worth.”
I definitely don’t recommend that you try this at home, but listen – I like stories about standing up for the little man as much as the next person.