In 1983, The CIA Wrote A Report About Transcending Spacetime With Your Mind
When you think of things like altered consciousness or transcending the human body, you probably associate it with television shows like Fringe or The X-Files.
Apparently, though, the CIA thought it could be an actual possibility back in the 80s.
The 80s were wild.
In 1983, the CIA wrote a report titled “Gateway Experience.” In it, they claimed an altered state of human consciousness might be able to transcend space and time.
Now, the document has been declassified and social media is having a heyday with it.
The 29-page document is a deep dive into whether things like mind control and hypnosis can be used in the espionage efforts during the Cold War. It touches on neuroscience and quantum mechanics, then wanders into pseudoscience and the idea that an out-of-body experience could lead people into a higher realm beyond reality.
“Fundamentally, the Gateway experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus, and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between the left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”
The Gateway Process technique was based on ideas developed by a nonprofit organization called the Monroe Institute. Their theory rests on the idea that certain exercises can allow the brain to “hemi-sync,” in which brain waves in the right and left hemispheres synchronize at the same frequency and amplitude.
Using the Gateway Tapes, a person could meditate while listening to sound waves in an attempt to achieve this result.
The report calls the universe a “complex system of interacting energy fields” and asserts that human consciousness is no different, just another vibrational pattern of energy.
The report goes on to involve quantum entanglement, believing it could be possible for our consciousness to alter the universe since reality is a holographic projection – and everything is connected through energy vibrations.
“This consciousness participates in the all-knowing infinite continuum of consciousness which is a characteristic of energy in the ever-present. Consequently, it is accurate to observe that when a person experiences the out-of-body state he is, in fact, projecting that eternal spark of consciousness and memory which constitutes the ultimate source of his identity to let it play in and learn from dimensions both inside and outside the time-space world in which his physical component currently enjoys a short period of reality.”
Some people theorize this report could be meant as proof of the laws of attraction, but that seems like a bit of a reach.
This video goes into more detail.
You’ll have to read it for yourself, along with the relevant attached research, and draw some conclusions for yourself.
It might even turn into more of a good time than you were expecting.
