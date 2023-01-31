Pentagon Confirms 2019 US Navy Video Showing UFO Sphere Is Real. So What Is It?
Video footage captured in 2019 by the US Navy shows an unidentified flying object skipping across the screen and then diving into the ocean, prompting a storm of questions and theories.
Unfortunately, there is little information about the video except that the Pentagon has confirmed its authenticity.
According to Jeremy Corbell, who shared the video and other UFO information on his website, the footage from 3 years ago was just made public.
While not confirmed, it is believed to have been taken from the USS Omaha’s Combat Information Center off the coast of San Diego. A submarine searched for the object shortly after it dropped into the sea, but nothing was found.
Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the short recording is that the object travels quickly through air and water, appearing far more advanced than any known transmedium vehicles. The UFO is a small, solid ball measuring 6 feet in diameter and reaches a maximum of 158 miles per hour during the scene.
While earth’s citizens have attempted it, there is currently no known vehicle that can fly for an extended period before transitioning into the water and continuing to travel. The concept was mostly abandoned after the 1900s when scientists explored and then dismissed flying submarines due to significant problems with air supply and fuel.
Most recently, the US abandoned contracts for a flying submersible vehicle after Lockheed Martin canceled their plans for a submersible drone.
What do you think it is?