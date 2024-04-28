‘If someone compliments you at Target…’ – Shopper Warned People About Getting Approached By Scammers At Target
by Matthew Gilligan
Are we safe from scammers anywhere these days?
Judging by the video you’re about to see, the answer is NO.
It comes to us from a woman named Kylen who posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a scam she encountered while shopping at a Target store.
She said she was shopping at Target and a woman complimented her glasses, so they started talking.
“She looks about my age, maybe a little bit older. So we just start chatting about college, and ‘what did you study,’ and how I just moved here—and we’re just talking about normal things that you would talk about with someone that is your age.”
The stranger continued talking and said she has friends who are “working toward financial freedom,” which Kylen found odd, but they ended up exchanging phone numbers.
“I walk away from the conversation kind of thinking, ‘That was strange,’ but not as strange as it really was. She goes on her merry way. I go on mine, and then an hour passes by and I never see her in the store again.”
But then something weird happened: another woman complimented Kylen on her glasses and started a similar conversation with her.
She said her boyfriend called her so she was able to leave the conversation, but she thought the whole thing was weird.
“The following day, the first girl that I saw at Target texted me and asked me to meet for coffee sometime soon and just talk about the ability to be financially free. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I knew this ***** was a scammer.’”
She said she later saw other people talk about similar incidents on Facebook.
“If someone compliments you at Target, someone young, just say ‘Thank you’ and keep on walking.”
Check out what she had to say.
@kyylen
to this day, im STILL confused about what went down… #storytime #scammeralert #mlm #pyramidscheme #storytimemakeup
Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.
This person probably doesn’t have to worry about it.
Another TikTokker has heard this before…
And one person knows what’s up.
Keep your eyes peeled!
Scammers are everywhere…
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.