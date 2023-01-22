Should You Drive With Your Hazards On In Bad Weather Or Not?
There’s a common practice out there to drive with your hazard lights on in the fog or dense rain, but experts have long advised against it – but why? And is it actually wrong, or have we been believing a lie this whole time?
It turns out that yes, it’s wrong, and in some states it’s even illegal – and auto repair specialist John Burkhauser expanded on why in a 2021 Reader’s Digest article.
“Realize that in bad weather it is hard enough to see you, but now with no turn signals, other drivers also don’t know where you may be going to.”
Meteorologist Brad Panovich agrees.
We need a massive driving with hazards on in the rain intervention. Please stop! No one knows what you are doing. Are you stalled? Turning left and right? In a funeral procession? Wipers on, lights on, is all you need. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #wcnc
— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) March 31, 2022
And here’s the reason why…
Science says movement attracts the eye, so your blinking light is noticed, but it is easier to judge the position/distance of a steady-state light. Brake lights imply slowing & disabling turn signals is dangerous. Plus if you insist it is about visibility why not during fog?
— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) March 31, 2022
Many other experts point out that if the weather is bad enough to be a “hazard,” you probably shouldn’t driving at all, and AAA also advises against doing this, no matter how low the visibility.
The Johns Creek Police Department posted a similar warning on its Facebook page.
Hazard lights are a sign you need help, not to warn others of the weather or how its impacting your driving.
So, no matter what you hear on social media, rest assured there’s no need to turn them on unless you need roadside assistance.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · driving, hazard lights, should you drive with your hazards on, top, weather, why you shouldn't drive with your hazards on