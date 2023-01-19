Starbuck’s New Single-Serve Brewer Is Sparking A Debate Online
Starbucks is a consistently ranked as a great company to work for, but over the past couple of months, some of their attempts at automation have caused some waves among their treasured baristas.
This time is a single-serve brewer that some baristas believe would have more drawbacks than perks.
The Seattle-based coffee giant chose to give the brewer a shot at select locations, to get a feel for how it might work and whether or not they should roll it out nationwide.
A TikTok account called T2 Starbucks (@starbuckst2) shared how the brewer works after a user realized they had one and wanted to see it.
“Holy s%*t and you have the new brewer?? That’s so cool. We don’t have it yet lol. U should make a video on it.”
We should note that the location they work at is at the airport, which means they’re a lobby only store and don’t have to worry about running a drive-thru, too.
His video shows him picking the coffee bean, putting it into the port at the top of the brewer, picking the blend, and then pushing a knob for the Starbucks size cup that’s been ordered.
@starbuckst2
Replying to @idkwhodisis322 I love this brewing machine 💅🏻💅🏻
That’s it.
The coffee is still freshly brewed, but plenty of fellow baristas took to the comments with concerns.
This person pointed out that having to deal with the slow-working machine in a drive-thru scenario would be different.
“This sounds cool for a lobby only store but any with a drive thru this would be hell.”
Someone else pointed out that it could be better for the environment, though.
“I love that this reduces waste from having to dump them every cycle. This has pros and cons but I can definitely see the cons outweighing the pros.”
As far as we know this hasn’t been rolled out nationwide, so perhaps the powers that be ended up agreeing with that last commenter, too.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · single serve brewer starbucks, starbucks, starbucks brewer debate, starbuckst2, top