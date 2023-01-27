Jan 27, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 720

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Lionel Messi World Cup tattoo
Werk it
It’s all about the view
Pixelated winter night
The door is real but the rest is graffiti
Talking turkey
Working in -43 degrees Celsius
Flight delays are really getting out of hand
Can’t be a coincidence
Definitely brothers
Original Pokémon base starter set as lenticular poster
“Clever” license plate on Ford Raptor
How does this go from idea to reality?
Churchill visit to White House in wartime clothes
The little bugger
Winter wonderings
Just like that
Passive-aggressive birds
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Kelly Ripa Responds To The Internet’s Fixation On Her Feet
The Term ‘Geriatric Pregnancy’ Isn’t Just Offensive, It’s Also B.S.
Why Southern Couples Bury a Bottle of Bourbon One Month Before Their Wedding
Can art destruction save us from climate destruction?
The Man Who Miraculously Survived After Falling From A Cruise Ship
A new kind of quinoa flour may be coming to a sugar cookie near you
Asteroid Launcher website lets you simulate an impact on your hometown
How to (Safely) Shovel Snow Off Your Roof
I Love My Partner, But I Wish We Didn’t Live Together
Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 720 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 720

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter