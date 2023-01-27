The Shirk Report – Volume 720
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Lionel Messi World Cup tattoo
– Werk it
– It’s all about the view
– Pixelated winter night
– The door is real but the rest is graffiti
– Talking turkey
– Working in -43 degrees Celsius
– Flight delays are really getting out of hand
– Can’t be a coincidence
– Definitely brothers
– Original Pokémon base starter set as lenticular poster
– “Clever” license plate on Ford Raptor
– How does this go from idea to reality?
– Churchill visit to White House in wartime clothes
– The little bugger
– Winter wonderings
– Just like that
– Passive-aggressive birds
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Kelly Ripa Responds To The Internet’s Fixation On Her Feet
– The Term ‘Geriatric Pregnancy’ Isn’t Just Offensive, It’s Also B.S.
– Why Southern Couples Bury a Bottle of Bourbon One Month Before Their Wedding
– Can art destruction save us from climate destruction?
– The Man Who Miraculously Survived After Falling From A Cruise Ship
– A new kind of quinoa flour may be coming to a sugar cookie near you
– Asteroid Launcher website lets you simulate an impact on your hometown
– How to (Safely) Shovel Snow Off Your Roof
– I Love My Partner, But I Wish We Didn’t Live Together
– Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top