This Grocery Store Customer Cuts off Excess Produce Before She Weighs and Buys It
I can’t say I’ve ever thought about doing this before…but you have to admit, it’s not a bad idea.
I’m talking about cutting off excess material from produce before you weigh and pay for it.
And a woman shared a video on TikTok where she did just that at the grocery store. Take a look.
@mimicarter81Snip snip♬ original sound – The CARTERS est 2001(Meia)
@mimicarter81♬ original sound – The CARTERS est 2001(Meia)
The video went viral and people shared their thoughts on TikTok.
One person commented,
“I work in a grocery store and honestly it’s so rude for you to do that. At least throw them in the trash can. Why be a trash human?”
And another viewer commented,
“It’s very entitled and dirty of you, honestly. I can only imagine what other nasty stuff you leave for people to clean.”
Some folks commended her life hack.
One simply said,
“Genius.”
Another revealed,
“I don’t know why I never thought of this.”
And one person said,
“Ha… been doing that for years.”
I personally wouldn’t do this, but to each their own, I guess…