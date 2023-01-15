Jan 15, 2023

This Grocery Store Customer Cuts off Excess Produce Before She Weighs and Buys It

I can’t say I’ve ever thought about doing this before…but you have to admit, it’s not a bad idea.

I’m talking about cutting off excess material from produce before you weigh and pay for it.

And a woman shared a video on TikTok where she did just that at the grocery store. Take a look.

@mimicarter81Snip snip♬ original sound – The CARTERS est 2001(Meia)

And she shared a second video about this…
@mimicarter81♬ original sound – The CARTERS est 2001(Meia)

The video went viral and people shared their thoughts on TikTok.

One person commented,

“I work in a grocery store and honestly it’s so rude for you to do that. At least throw them in the trash can. Why be a trash human?”

And another viewer commented,

“It’s very entitled and dirty of you, honestly. I can only imagine what other nasty stuff you leave for people to clean.”

Some folks commended her life hack.

One simply said,

“Genius.”

Another revealed,

“I don’t know why I never thought of this.”

And one person said,

“Ha… been doing that for years.”

I personally wouldn’t do this, but to each their own, I guess…

