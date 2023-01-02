This Guy Abandoned His Airbnb After Finding A Creepy Basement
There are plenty of people out there who profess to love all things creepy and scary, binging true crime and paranormal incidents on television every chance they get.
When something like that happens to you in real life though, it’s a whole different ball game.
TikToker @kitmonstaa and his friends were staying in an Airbnb when they discovered a dark basement room beyond a glass door in the floor…that was covered by a rub.
That’s a lot.
They filmed the discovery , revealing a wooden ladder dropping down into the pit so dark you can’t see what’s at the bottom.
More than one commenter showed up urging them to get the heck out of dodge – like this person who told them it’s just not worth it.
And then, despite the fact that they’ve likely seen a horror movie or two, the group decided to explore.
They lifted out the glass panel (which had no handles), and then climbed down into the abyss.
What they found was a whole other room filled with some typical sub-basement stuff like the heating and air conditioning system, but also some odds and ends like wooden chairs and other furniture.
The latter things unsettled a few folks, like this person who thinks there’s still cause for concern.
There was a horror movie called Barbarian in which an Airbnb featured several secret rooms filled with terrifying people, and this person (along with several others) commented that for that reason alone they would have hightailed it out of there.
I like to think I’m a pretty brave person, but I think I would have left the terrifying secret door alone, too.
