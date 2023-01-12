What Are Your Goals in Life? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Different strokes for different folks, right?
That’s what makes the world go ’round!
And our goals in life are all different, too.
Today we’re going to hear from Askeddit users about what keeps them moving forward.
Check out what they had to say.
1. Spare time.
“To get a nice small home/apartment.
Get a well paying job for a maximum of 32 hours a week. And finally, to enjoy as much of my spare time as I can.
We only live for a short while. I’ll be d**ned if I spend more than I need to in a cubicle for someone else’s benefit.”
2. Happiness.
“For my friends and family to be happy.
Then personally, I want to publish a book, release some music and marry my amazing girlfriend.”
3. Hit the slopes.
“Skiing…
I consider myself lucky to be able to get to do it once a year, and I have a bloody good time when I do!
Nothing makes me more happier than that…”
4. Working on it.
“To stop needing to work and develop passive sources of income.
Just enough cash is required to get by and go on a little bit of trip.
Have a website, one rental home, and are working on another.”
5. At peace.
“I would like to be at peace with myself.
To find a place that would feel like home with my partner and to start a happy family there.
I crave a simple and happy life.”
6. Joyful.
“My partner is d**ng, and I am trying as hard as I can to make sure our time together is full of joy.
I am not looking very far beyond this part of life. I don’t even know how to think about the future.”
7. Make everyone happy.
“To actually be happy. Where I want to and enjoy waking up and starting the day.
Things to look forward to. I want to be soo happy and content with myself that others are just stupid happy too.”
8. Figured it out.
“Live a self sufficient life, work only 3 or 4 months a year and be financially independent.
I’m getting there.”
9. A superpower.
“To get stupid good at making music. For me that’d be like a superpower.
That’s not to say I’ll ever feel like I’ve reached it totally, though.”
10. Awesome!
“I just wanna travel and surf in cool places.
That and making people happy.”
11. The best around.
“Since I was a kid I always wanted to be the best at something.
To do things they say are impossible. I want to d** knowing that I was so good at something, that no one could ever surpass me at it.
Talk about impossible standards, but even just the act of pursuing it makes me feel whole and at peace.”
12. I’m into this idea.
“To just live with a yard full of cute dogs.
I just realized that the older I get, my dreams in life become simpler.”
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · ask reddit, askreddit, goals, life, life goals, reddit