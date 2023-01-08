What Do You Do If Your Partner Won’t Respect Your Work-From-Home Boundaries?
So many more people are able to work from home now, and it can be a great thing for singles and family-people alike. It saves money in myriad ways, it can cut a lengthy commute, and it can allow people to spend more time doing things they love.
That said, it can be challenging to work from home if others who are there are unable to treat your work day as such.
OP had the opportunity to work from home and, after talking to his wife, decided to jump at it.
She stays home with their 4yo daughter and the family only had one car, so there were several reasons this was a good idea for all of them.
I work in the medical field. I often discuss confidential information with clients and doctors. I am not a doctor myself.
In July of this year I finally had an opportunity to for employment that would give me the option of working from home.
I sat down with my wife and explained that this was a good thing for us. I would be home three more days every week. I would still be going into the office on Tuesday and Thursday. But the other days I could skip out on the commute. I could help with the my daughter in the morning and throughout the day. I could help with supper. I could see my 4 year old daughter more.
Not all the time of course. I was still going to be working. But our car would be home three extra days. My wife could take our car and drop off our daughter with our parents or a sitter if she needed.
OP explained to his daughter that if the door to his office was closed she could knock softly and ask to come in, but if he said no, she had to accept that and move on.
We say and talked to my daughter and explained that even though I was home I could not spend all my time with her.
I explained that if the door was closed she needed to knock quietly and ask permission to come in. And to accept it if the answer was no.
Well, his daughter has done well with the situation but his wife has struggled to respect the closed-door policy.
My daughter understood. My wife did not. She was constantly coming into the office when I was in meetings. I had to excuse myself to get her out of the room. More than once I saw my daughter trying to keep her out of my room.
One time my wife was trying to carry my daughter into the room and my kid was holding onto the door jamb so she didn’t get in trouble for coming in when the door was closed.
I finally put a lock on the door. She said she didn’t like being locked out of a room in her house. I explained that the door being closed and a sign saying that I was in a meeting didn’t stop her. She finally got the point. Until this thanksgiving.
Things came to a head the day before Thanksgiving, when his wife left their daughter home with him (while he was working) and ran to the store.
I was working on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and she needed to go buy something for our meal the next day. And for some reason could not take our daughter with her. Or drop her off with either set of grandparents. Or a drop in day care where we have a spot.
She instead decided to shake my locked door and knock until I answered. I muted my meeting opened the door and told her to leave me alone until the end of the day. She left and texted that my daughter was watching tv in the other room.
OP decided to go back to work in the office to avoid further disagreements, but his wife is angry that he’s no longer there and that she no longer has access to a car while he’s at work.
I talked to my boss and I went back to work at my workplace starting last week.
I hate being away from my daughter and my wife. My wife hates being limited to using Uber on the days I’m not home. Or depending on our parents.
Now she is mad at me for going back to the office. I told her that it’s her fault for not understanding that I was WORKING from home. Not just playing games in my home office.
I feel like an asshole and she says I am. But I am the sole breadwinner for our family. If I got laid off because of her we would be in financial hardship.
OP’s wife thinks he’s a jerk, but is he? Reddit is weighing in!
Working from home can be great, but if everyone in the house doesn’t agree to follow set rules, it can be more frustrating that dealing with rush hour traffic.
If you’re going to give it a go, make sure you discuss everything ahead of time!