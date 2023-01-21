What is GONCHAROV? A Martin Scorsese Film That Doesn’t Actually Exist And Is A Big Hit Online
Have you heard of legendary film director Martin Scorsese’s movie Goncharov that came out in 1973?
Well, you’re not alone and if you’re a cinema buff, no, you’re not crazy…
Because the film doesn’t actually exist, despite becoming a hot topic on Tumblr.
Here’s how it all started: a Tumblr user posted a photo of a pair of boots with a very odd patch stitched onto the tongue.
It reads: “The greatest Mafia movie ever made. Martin Scorsese presents GONCHAROV.” Below that is the name of an Italian production company, the film is credited to someone named “Matteo JWHJ0715,” and the text also says the movie is“about the Naples mafia.”
Naturally, the overall weirdness of these boots was a big hit on Tumblr and that led to people coming up with all kinds of material and ideas related to the fake film, including this genius vintage VHS cover.
The Tumblr machine kept rolling and, apparently, Goncharov is about a Russian hitman (Robert De Niro) in Naples who’s wrapped up in a love triangle with Andrey (Al Pacino) and Katya (Cybill Shepherd).
Here’s one person’s take on the film.
And Goncharov even got its own page on Letterboxd.
And here’s some great film theory for you about the non-existent film…
Tumblr sure can be weird…and entertaining!