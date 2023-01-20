Who Are You Getting Really Tired of Hearing About? People Shared Their Thoughts.
It can be hard to unplug and block everything out in today’s world…because there are a lot of really BAD and really ANNOYING things going on in the world.
Let’s hear from AskReddit users about what they’re sick and tired of hearing about.
1. That was close…
“Herschel Walker.
I can’t believe this human scum had a chance of winning just because people remember he ran really fast 40 years ago.”
2. Hypocritical.
“Any celebrity or billionaire warning us about climate change.
F**k you, you just bought a seaside mansion and flew here in your private jet to wag you finger and tell us to eat bugs.”
3. No escape.
“Taylor Swift.
I’m sorry but I don’t like her music and I can’t get away from it.
I feel like she should owe me money for the ad space she’s forcefully taken in my head.”
4. Get over it.
“My cat complaining about the state of her food bowl.
It’s full, cat.
Leave me alone.”
5. No one cares.
“Hunter Biden.
Let the dude be high and naked on waterslides.
Who the f**k cares?”
6. I don’t get it…
“Meghan Markle and Harry.
The British media are fixated by her… just ignore them.”
7. Overdoing it?
“Marilyn Monroe.
There has been two documentaries made about her on Netflix this summer alone.
Princess Diana- Nothing against her as a person and I have a lot of sympathy for her but my God do we need another documentary about her too?”
8. Why do I know this?
“Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.
Everything I know about them is against my will.”
9. The guy with all the kids.
“Nick Cannon.
I valeted his car like 15 years back, and he was a p**ck then too.
Just for the record…”
10. A twofer.
“Kanye West and Elon Musk.
Kanye and Elon have joint custody of the news and have an equal visitation agreement.
The news will split time between the two and alternate holidays.”
11. Why?
“The Kardashians.
Why are they in my news feed all the time?
I don’t give 40 s**ts about them.”
12. Me, neither…
“Andrew Tate.
I had no idea who he was until people started complaining.”
13. Cringeworthy.
“James Corden.
I cringe every time I hear his voice.”
14. Go away.
“Marjorie Taylor Greene.
She’s obviously unqualified, corrupt, and flat out stupid (If you think i’m harsh just think of peach-tree dish and gazpacho police).
Why does she still get attention?”
15. Over it.
“Trump running for President again.
We’re about to hear a lot more of this… just so over this.
And you know it’s going to be stupid, too.”
