Woman Accidentally Applies to Multiple Jobs on LinkedIn With Her “Joke” Resume
Oops! Sorry about that!
I guess it’s a good thing to pay attention to WHICH resume you’re sending out when you’re applying for jobs, huh?
Well, a woman learned that lesson the hard way when she accidentally submitted a joke resume for jobs instead of her real one.
Check out what she had to say in her video.
@happyboxes.art #kidlitauthor #momsofarizona #corporategirlie #hrtiktok #recruitertiktok #jobhuntingtips #thegreatresignation2022 #hr #hrgirly ♬ original sound – Brenna
Her TikTok video went viral and people shared their thoughts about it.
One person said,
“Recruiter here! That would totally make my day!!!”
Another person commented,
“As a recruiter of 6 years, I’d call you. This is gold and just what I need to smile. LMAO.”
And one viewer added,
“We do!!! I would be crying laughing if I saw that resume I’d probs call you and offer you a job as well!”
And other viewers talked about the mistakes they’ve made during their job searches.
One person commented,
“Worked at a winery and couldn’t remember my job title. While updating my resume I put a temp title, but I forgot. Sent out resumes saying I was a wino.”
Another added,
“One time I was making my dad’s resume with him and we put ‘I want a job blah blah blah’ as the headline, we forgot to go back and edit that part.”
And one TikTokker said,
“I did this once. I jokingly put Hogwarts as my post-secondary with a major in Potions….meant to go back and fix it and never did!“
Be sure to proofread, my friends!