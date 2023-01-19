Woman Asks if She’s a Jerk for Making Someone Buy Her a Beer After Their Child Spilled Hers
Hey, kids can get messy, you know what I mean?
And if you’ve ever tried to keep an eye on a little one, you know it can be tough.
And that brings us to today’s story!
Was this woman wrong for what she asked of a dad?
Check out her story below.
AITA: for making a dad buy me a new beer after his kid kicked mine over?
“So I (young 20s female) was at a kind of outdoor neighborhood festival a few weeks ago where everyone was mostly sitting on the grass in groups.
I was sat down with a full cup of beer in a small circle of friends when a young child (6 maybe) ran through the middle of the circle and kicked over my full beer.
I was nice about it and was like it’s okay but would you mind buying me another one since it was full? The dad was reluctant and seemed pissy at me for asking but I got up and was basically like okay let’s go.
The bar was like 7 yards away. He still seemed really annoyed with me so I am wondering if I was in the wrong? I am a student so £7 beer is expensive for me and I had been drinking a tiny bit before this so not sure if my judgement was all there.
So AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this story.
This reader said she’s NTA and she was only standing up for herself.
This individual said they’re surprised this guy didn’t offer.
And another Reddit user said she’s NTA and she was owed that beer.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, beer, reddit