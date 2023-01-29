Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Locking Her Kids Out of Her Room and Refusing to Look After Them
It’s never a good idea to tell someone to leave you alone…
It really doesn’t sound good…especially when you’re talking to your own kids!
But it sounds like that’s what’s going on here…
So read on and see if you think this woman is an a**hole.
Start now!
AITA for locking my children out of my room and refusing to look after them?
“I (27F) have three children (8M, 6M, 3F)
My partner and I both work, but since my hours are more flexible I’ve picked up most of the childcare such as dropping the children off at school/childminder, picking them up, taking them park, doing homework etc as well as 50% housework so meals, ironing etc.
My partner will help, after a little nagging as well as usually taking the children out to the park at the weekend.
Last week I didn’t feel good, but come Saturday and I felt awful dizzy, headaches, hot flashes etc and was just so tired so I asked my partner to care for the children that day.
My 3 year old is clingy, she gets upset whenever I leave the room as well as going through a phase where apparently the only word she knows is no, my partner was in and out asking for me to handle it.
My 6 year old has a habit of asking me to do something or where something is whilst not even considering asking their dad.
Partner came in and asked if I’d help settle my youngest as she was requesting me, I refused and may have snapped that he’s her dad and to leave me alone.
I will admit my final fuse was when my 6 year old came in crying because apparently my 8 year old was “looking at him funny” so I told him to ask his dad and when he left I locked the door, my head was k**ling me especially around a crying child.
My husband woke me up very upset, apparently at nap time my youngest wouldn’t settle without me, my middle child was upset because he thought he’d upset me.
My partner was like “I know you’re sick, but just offering cuddles to the children would’ve been nice and I needed help, you know youngest gets upset without you and apparently you’re the only one who calms her down” it’s not that he’s not around that she’s unsettled, it’s just natural for children to pick one person and the doctors have said she’ll grow out of it.
My partner is upset, although even a week later I’m still feeling dizzy with hot flashes, he just wants an apology but I don’t feel like I need to.
AITA?”
Check out what Reddit users had to say.
One person said this man’s behavior goes far beyond “weaponized incompetence.”
And this Reddit user said she needs to do this a lot more so her husband can learn what he has to do with the kids.
Another individual agreed, said she’s NTA, and said she shouldn’t apologize for this.
