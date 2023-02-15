15 People Share the Foods They Think People Only Pretend to Like
Do you think there are foods out there that people only pretend to like?
Maybe it’s because it’s all the rage at the moment, maybe it’s extremely hip, or maybe people are just too afraid to speak out against it.
Whatever the case, it does seem like there’s a lot of this going around…or at least people think there is.
Let’s see what AskReddit users had to say about this.
1. I disagree!
“Cottage cheese.
It’s the Devil’s yeast infection.”
2. Not much to it.
“Celery.
It’s literally bitter, chewy, fibrous water.
Blehhh.”
3. Hmmm…
“Candy Corn?
There is a conspiracy that in the 1880’s “Big Sugar” had found a way to sell their low grade sugar by mixing it with edible wax and selling it to children called “candy corn”
if someone “Likes” candy corn they are alien who is trying to “fit in” with humanity, cause people weren’t suppose to like candy other than as fake gag food.”
4. What’s the difference?
“Really fancy wines.
I feel like once yet hit anything over USD 40 per bottle, all wines are just about the same levels of good.”
5. Rusty nails.
“Uni(sea urchin).
Tastes like rusty nails and explodes said rusty nail juice in your mouth like a boba.
Chefs talk about how they love it and I think people say they like it to get foodie cred.”
6. Have a drink on me.
“IPA beer.
Especially when the brewery prides itself on how hoppy it is.
That just means it’ll be so bitter you’ll barely be able to get it past your lips.”
7. Who’s hungry?
“Everything I eat at Rosh Hashanah.
Chopped liver, gefilte fish, kugel (noodles with cottage cheese and raisins).
Everything is described as an “acquired taste,” which is code for “not good.””
8. Those two.
“Liver and pig’s feet.
I eat all types of food.
I eat sushi, caviar, oysters, beef heart, tongue, etc but those two foods in particular have a certain taste that just broadcasts what they are, and it isn’t positive.”
9. Vile weeds!
“Those bitter gross leafs in some salads.
Those are weeds, not food.
Healthy doesn’t mean it needs to taste like poison.”
10. Not cute!
“Sprinkles!
You all pretend to like them because they’re cute but in reality they ruin whatever they are on.
Leave my cupcake alone with your glittery crunchy nasty bullsh*t.”
11. Overdone.
“Well done steak.
It destroys the flavor and texture,.
You may as well just save yourself some money and buy chicken instead.”
12. So nasty.
“Miracle Whip
To quote Kyle Kinane, “mayonnaise doesn’t go bad, it just becomes Miracle Whip. That extra tang in there, you know what that is? Patience.””
13. Who’s really eating it?
“Fruit cake.
Do people actually eat that?
I feel like it work better as a doorstop.”
14. Hot take.
“Jägermeister.
It tastes like a syrup version of black licorice.
Ewww, god no.”
15. I’m on board with this one.
“Coconut Water.
If I wanted to drink taint sweat I would just collect my own.
