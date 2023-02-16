16 Food Combos That Earn People Some Serious Side-Eye
I don’t know about you, but I find a “live and let live” policy serves one best in most areas of life, right?
That said, some people put foods together that just beg for comments, and according to these 16 people, they definitely get judged for theirs.
16. This is a Midwest thing.
Chili with a cinnamon roll.
Don’t knock it till you tried it!
15. OK this actually sounds good.
One of my grandmothers used to like stuffing a few pretzel sticks down a banana.
Salt and the crunch with the banana is a surprisingly decent mix of texture and flavor.
She called it “Bananas with bones”
14. That’s a lot of textures.
Seattle dogs are my jam.
Hotdog with cream cheese and caramelized onions.
Amazing!
13. A surprising craving.
When I got covid the ONLY thing i could somewhat taste was hot cheetos dipped in peanut butter.
On their own, nothin’.
Together? A weird ghost of salty sweetness that was still infinitely better than bland nothings.
Sometimes I still crave it.
12. Better might be a stretch.
I like making PB&J with tortillas, I spread it on then roll it up, it reminds me of those Smuckers uncrustables but better.
11. Apparently peanut butter with anything.
I do peanut butter and summer sausage sandwiches.
10. They lost me at the chips.
Cottage cheese with a shit ton of ground black pepper mixed in, used as a dip for potato chips.
Mmm it’s been too long since I’ve had this.
9. Love it or hate it.
Being British you can divide the country with Marmite with anything.
Wonder how many people who tried it and hated it had been given or put it on thick. I like it, but its unpleasant if its spread thick, way too strong.
Started having marmite with egg on toast, takes it to another level, and now it is disappointing without.
8. They’re all breakfast items.
Sausage McMuffin with hash brown and grape jelly.
I assumed this was pretty common, but I have never come across another person who does this. most people think it’s gross.
7. A Southern thing?
This thread has a lot of interesting combos that I want to try….
then there’s the absolute maniac who puts peanut butter on tomato slices.
I’ve gotta try it…
6. Some people like it.
Some people get really get grossed out when we dip our French fries in our chocolate shake.
Especially Wendy’s chocolate frosty.
5. This one sounds interesting, too.
Not me but a close friend: fried eggs with strawberry jam
4. No to the cottage cheese.
I enjoy nacho cheese Doritos with cottage cheese as dip.
3. Like…in a drink?
I used to eat tuna and spicy v8 like everyday my first year in college.
It gave me some paint peeling gas that almost killed my roommate.
2. A dad thing.
Sandwich with peanut butter, bacon, tomato, and onion. My dad does it, and I’m hooked now.
Why is that such a dad thing? And it’s always “You should try it, it’s pretty good” then it either actually is really good and you eat it forever or it’s the worst thing you’ve ever tasted put together hahaha.
1. Cheese with corn!
Brownies with orange juice.
Also havarti cheese and corn (I was high when I discovered this)
I have no idea why anyone would try most of these for the first so it could even become a favorite.
I don’t know. I won’t be trying them anytime soon.
