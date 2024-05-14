Temp Worker Was Yelled At For Doing Extra Work, So Now They Only Do The Bare Minimum
by Matthew Gilligan
That’s what you get for trying to go above and beyond, huh?
How lame!
You’ll see what I’m talking about in just a minute when you read this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.
Start now!
“Do your job temp, and let the full timers do theirs.”
“I am a temp at my current job but I’ve got experience doing this kind of work (order fulfillment).
Last week one of the full time employees was out sick and couldn’t do their job. Management in their brilliance had decided that day to only put temps on one of the two lines and that was the line that the full time employee was supposed to work on.
I got this, boss!
Being one of the temps that had been there the longest, I took initiative and did the full timer’s job as well as my own. Without making any mistakes that I didn’t catch and fix myself.
The next day the full timer was back and I figured I would continue to be helpful since they probably weren’t feeling well still. I got pulled aside and cursed out by the person I was trying to help and then later chewed out my management.
Their exact words were “you do what is assigned to you and nothing else.” Leave stuff like this to the full time people. Their reasoning is I’m a temp so I’m obviously stupid and they don’t want me to make mistakes.
Hmmm…
If something is in the wrong place instead of fixing it I stop what I’m doing until a full timer comes along to fix it. If something goes empty I don’t refill it because that’s not what I was assigned to.
The kicker is I’m finding full timers’ mistakes and instead of just fixing the issue and not letting anyone know they messed up, I’m making a big deal about how I can’t do my job because something is incorrect.
Every time someone tells me to just fix it I go “I’m just a temp it’s not my job”.
Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person shared some advice…
Another person spoke up.
This Reddit user has an idea…
One person thinks they know how to handle it.
Another Reddit user nailed it.
Do your job!
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · black text, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, reddit, top, work, working