Customer Service Rep Confronts Customer Committing Fraud With The Consequences Of Her Actions. – ‘It’s okay to do a chargeback once in a while.’
One of the biggest threats to a small business in ecommerce is the ability for customers to file a chargeback with either their credit card company or the payment processor used to make the order.
And it hurts the profits of large corporations, too.
There are consequences for doing it all the time, though.
“It’s called merchant abuse” customer service representative @that_disney_mom explains in her call with a repeat offender.
It seems the customer is trying to get her to lift the blacklist, but no dice.
“It’s okay to do a chargeback once in a while,” she says tersely. “But you’ve got 26 of them in the last seven months.”
If you’re getting refunds without making the return, it’s technically fraud.
If you do it a lot you can lose access to a credit card or an account with a business.
Blacklisting is a small victory for any business that has been defrauded online and this video serves as a warning for customers who want to use it to get free stuff.
The video is sure to be a satisfying watch for any business that’s had to deal with customers abusing the system.
Here’s what people in the comments had to say.
A lot of folks had never even heard the word chargeback and asked what it is.
Some commenters were aghast at the customer’s audacity.
It boggles my mind that so many folks are willing to sabotage their credit score out of pettiness and cheapness.
Honestly, who spends their free time on this? Why not become a couponer?
This Etsy seller applauded the blacklisting and explained how chargebacks hurt Etsy sellers like herself.
I was so curious about this, too! I guess I just like drama.
As a small business owner who does transactions online, I thank her for showing people the consequences of seeking unjustified refunds!
It’s just so frustrating when there’s nothing you can do.
