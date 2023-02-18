18 Cozy Spaces That Will Make You Want To Curl Up And Take A Nap
I feel like one of the byproducts of everyone spending way more time at home the last several years is that we’re all super into being warm and cozy and comfortable pretty much 24/7.
These people have gone above and beyond in creating a space that caters to those feelings, and I can almost promise that after scrolling this list, you’re going to need one of your own.
18. I always wanted to live on a boat.
I like the idea of being able to cut and run.
17. Plants are always a good idea.
As long as they’re not toxic.
how i separated my bed in my one room apartment. from CozyPlaces
16. Small spaces are inherently cozy.
And easier to clean.
Just moved into a gorgeous 1916 bungalow. Our living room came together nicely! from CozyPlaces
15. The dog looks comfortable.
That’s all the review I need.
14. I bet the bees love it.
And isn’t that what it’s all about?
13. Those flowers must have cost a fortune.
They were worth it, though.
12. I want the whole room.
Especially the color-coded shelves.
11. That looks like a literal picture.
And the doggie made me squeal.
10. He loves it.
And why wouldn’t he?
We upgraded our dogs bed area and gave him his own cozy corner from CozyPlaces
9. I want to come!
I bet those kids had a great time.
My son wanted a camping sleepover for his birthday🏕 from CozyPlaces
8. All of these green spaces are inspiring me.
If only I could keep plants alive.
7. What a great space.
It must feel nice to go home to that every day.
6. Well now I definitely need this.
How clever.
5. Good job making use of a small space.
The cat helps.
4. Fairy lights make every space magical.
I don’t know why, but they do.
Our secret garden in Brooklyn right before wine and sunset. from CozyPlaces
3. They’re making it work for them.
It’s a whole vibe.
2. A trusting soul.
I wouldn’t be able to rest, I don’t think.
1. It’s like a spa.
How delightful.
Yeah, I’m about to get creative.
Bonus points if I can make it soundproof, too.
