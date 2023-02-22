He Said That His Wife Sabotages His Daughters. Did He Go Too Far?
Hmmmm…it sounds like there’s some friction going on here between the guy who wrote this post and his wife…
And, as we all know, that’s never a good thing…
But did he go too far by pointing out something he’s not happy with to his wife?
Check out his story below and let us know what you think in the comments.
AITA for highlighting that my wife sabotages her daughters?
“They are 11 and 13. I’ve noticed her telling them the wrong information at times, or missing out crucial information from instructions and i believe it is to make them fail. I’ve noticed this pattern and begun to watch.
For example, they have afro hair and she insists on brushing out all of their knots when their hair is dry, before they get in the shower. They sit silently but they have pain across their faces as she tugs at their knots. I mentioned this at work and one of my colleagues said her daughters should brush their hair when it’s wet with conditioner on as the knots will slide out. I noticed that my wife does this to her hair, but still insists her daughters sit and get their hair brushed out?
One of her daughters wanted to bake a cake, and my wife laughed to me afterwards as she said she missed out a crucial step in the recipe and her daughter was upset when she failed – it really bothered me as it seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle and watch her fail?
One of her daughters didn’t like one of my wife’s that she had cooked (she’s insisted the whole family follow her strict diet), and my wife then ‘punished’ her silently by ordering her many ready meals and putting her on a ready meal diet for the next month, without any explanation?
I gently approached my wife with this and she is now giving me the silent treatment. AITA?
Now let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
One person said this guy is an a**hole…and so is his wife.
But this individual said he’s NTA but his wife definitely is.
And this Reddit user said this guy is an a**hole for not putting a stop to this behavior.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, family, kids, marriage, parents, reddit