Interactive Globe Shows Your House from When Dinosaurs Roamed

Do you ever stop and wonder what the ground beneath your feet looked like eons ago?

With the Ancient Earth Map, you can do just that. Enter your address and see your exact location the way it was at the time of dinosaurs or earlier. The interactive site also walks you through the planet’s stunning geological changes between now and ancient times.

Today’s globe visual is drastically different than it was when dinosaurs roamed. Over millions of years, the Earth’s tectonic plates shifted, moving into place like pieces in a giant jigsaw puzzle.

Ancient Earth Map, created by Ian Webster, and tectonic data and paleogeographic maps by C.R. Scotese of the PALEOMAP Project, displays the planet’s nearly unrecognizable arrangement of land mass and oceans from eons ago.

The site will automatically take you to Earth as it looked 240 million years ago during the Pangaea supercontinent era, but you can choose to see view of the world from any time period (starting 750 million years ago) to the present day. If you’re on a desktop, hold down the left and right arrow keys to watch as the continents as we know them break apart then gradually shift back together.

Gaze the world as never before and learn about landmark moments like the first vertebrates, the first hominins, and the extinction of dinosaurs…all while you’re wearing your comfy pants.