She Cried and Asked Her Boyfriend to Leave Over a Burger. Did She Go Too Far?

“I (21F) recently found out I’m pregnant (woo…/s) getting to the 6 month mark, it’s a complicated pregnancy and I’m exhausted.
My boyfriend (28) moved in with me because of it, it wasn’t expected but we’re making do. I’m training to be a teacher and he’s currently looking for employment, technically I’m working two jobs to support the both of us it’s tiring, but he’s looking so it’s not over that.
There’s a local burger place I’d been wanting, we rarely go but I’ve been having cravings – they shut at a certain time.
He agreed to it, he agreed to ordering since they only have one veggie burger I like, it’s not as though there’s multiple things I can have.
They shut at 9, I got home at 840 and he hadn’t ordered and by the time he went to it was too late, I started crying because I’ve been craving that all week and all I wanted was a burger and a hot shower, I couldn’t even have a shower since he used the last of the hot water.
He didn’t apologise and offered to go Burger King, which I didn’t want and he got all silent claiming I’m being an AH since he’s been job hunting all day (as I see it my day started at 6am and ended when I got in bed at 930, his day started at 9am and ended at 930, but I’ve got the extra weight of pregnancy) we got into an argument about how we’re comparing days and that he’s overwhelmed.
I asked him to leave, because I don’t like arguing and he had to stay in his car since he moved in with me (away from friends)
He argued that I’m blowing it out of the window because I’m pregnant and not considering his feelings, because he’s overwhelmed, so am I? My friends say I’m the AH because he’s probably in over his head, and had to sleep in his car over a burger.
AITA?
