This Guy And His Wife Are In A Battle About Changing The Locks – But Who Is Right?
Marriages are hard work in the best of times, and the ones that last often go through rough patches here and there.
Most of the time things can be worked out, but when there are cinnamon rolls involved…well, OP here is about to learnt that can complicate things.
He and his wife live just down the street from his mother and younger sister, the latter of whom likes to crash their place (there’s a pool) with her friends.
Lately the sister and friends have been making messes that OP’s wife has to clean up. Also, some of her things have been going missing, though OP doesn’t believe his sister could be at fault.
I <30M> have a beautiful wife who loves to serve others. We bought a home down the street from my family. I have a sweet sister <17> Who likes to crash at our house with her friends.
My wife normally is pretty easy going until recently. My sisters friends have been leaving messes. Mostly towels on the floor after using our pool. My wife got upset picking up after them every day. I have asked my sister to make sure the house is clean after they leave and it has been better.
My wife also complained that some of her perfumes/Clothes personal items have gone missing. My sister said it’s not her. I believe my sister. I just don’t see her doing that. I told my wife and we agreed to just replace them.
Then, the sister and friends ate two entire pans of cinnamon rolls – one of which had been made for a family with a child battling cancer – after his wife expressly told them not to and why.
Last week my wife made a couple of pans of cinnamon rolls from scratch. One pan was for us, the second pan was for a co-workers family who is experiencing a tragedy.
My wife went to the gym. I went to work and my sister and her friends came by. The one pan wasn’t enough for her and her friends. They wanted the second pan of cinnamon rolls and my sister texted my wife asking if they could eat them. My wife said no.
They ate them anyways. My wife upset went and bought new locks. When I came home my wife handed me a new key and told me that she didn’t want anyone else to have a key to our house.
I tried to calm her down and tell her that I would just go replace the eaten cinnamon rolls with store bought ones. My wife decided this was her hill to die on and said no my sister lost the privilege to come when we are not home. Replacing stolen items wasn’t “good enough” anymore.
OP’s wife changed the locks and said the sister was no longer welcome there without one of them being present.
Not long after, the sister wanted to have a party and since he couldn’t get off work, OP changed the locks back so she could be there without them.
My mom called and asked if my sister could use the pool as a back to school party? I was under the impression my mom would be there. I said yes, my mom was at work and our schedules clashed.
The easiest solution was for me To change the locks back so they could come into the house.
Well, more of the same bs happened, the wife got upset and moved out (maybe temporarily, maybe not), and OP is wondering whether or not he has done wrong.
My mom didn’t come with my sister. When my wife got home after the party. It was a mess. She sent me photos. She called me the A for changing the locks without talking to her about it. (Keep in mind she did too.) then told me I broke her trust.
She wasn’t safe in her home because she keeps getting robbed and I refuse to put an end to it. (I did talk to my sister). Then my wife let me know she was staying with a friend for awhile.
Y’all. Reddit is wondering how on earth he could think he’d done right.
The top commenter did not mince words about everything OP has gotten wrong so far.
This person says his wife is a saint.
And this one can’t get past the cinnamon rolls, which is fair.
Lots of people say he’s being deliberately obtuse, at best.
Everyone thinks it’s high time OP start listening to his wife.
Y’all, I don’t know about these posts sometimes.
Can these all be real??
