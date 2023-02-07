What’s the Best Answer to Being Called Ugly? People Responded.
What are you supposed to say if someone calls you “ugly”?
It’s not cool, right?
And that’s why a solid comeback is absolutely VITAL.
So let’s see what folks had to say about this on AskReddit…and maybe it’ll give you (and me) some ideas about how to deal with this.
1. Good thing!
“I once had a guy tell me that he would find me attractive if I wasn’t fat.
I basically went “whew! Good thing I’m fat!””
2. What’s your excuse?
“I got huge with my first pregnancy, and a girl that didn’t like me in college sat behind me, and her and her friend started making fat jokes about me.
It wasn’t bothering me, but it got really quiet, because everyone heard them, and the teacher had stepped out.
So I said, “You have a point there, but… I’m pregnant, what’s your excuse? Cheeseburgers viciously assault your mouth on a daily basis?” Everyone called her cheeseburger until she flunked out and left.”
3. Tell your mom.
“I’ve got a face only a mother would love…
And your mother loves me very much.”
4. Confuse them.
“Just go “And?” and look at them all confused as if they just pointed out something irrelevant about you, like the color of your hair.
People really break when you give them an anticlimactic reaction.”
5. Thank you so much!
“I’ve enthusiastically said thank you to someone after they said it.
The only reason they say it is to make that person upset, but when they see it doesn’t bother them at all or that they even embrace it, then they realize they lost their game and have no more moves.”
6. That works.
““Thanks, I was trying to look like you today.”
Learned that from a 6 year old girl.”
7. Back at ya.
“An older coworker noticed a fresh tattoo on my arm.
He said, “You know those look like s**t when you get older.”
I replied, “Same with your face.”
He walked right into that one. He set the joke up and practically asked me to insult him.”
8. What else you got?
“Classic Cyrano de Bergerac: “I give you this to work with, and that’s the best insult you can come up with?””
9. Hey o!
“My first construction job at 16, I was asked by a coworker, “did that hurt?”
Me, confused: “Did what hurt?”
Him: “When you got hit by the ugly stick.”
Me: “No, it didn’t hit me as hard as it did you.”
Only time in my life I had an instant response and not 5 hours later.”
10. Zing!
“My dad jokingly said to me once as a kid “hey little boy, how’d you get to be so ugly?”
I lob back “I’m pretty sure it’s genetic” without missing a beat. Still pretty pleased with that.”
11. Hit every branch.
“Similar, first sales job, and got hit with the same question.
“I only got hit by the stick. You fell out of the tree and hit every branch on the way down.””
12. Hopefully…
“Hopefully that’s all we have in common…”
“I’m not ugly!” (Person who is a 10)
“Oh no honey, I meant on the inside…”
