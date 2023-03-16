16 Life-Changing Items That Will Cost You Less Than $100
We all know there’s no simple or cheap way to change your life, but that doesn’t stop us from wishing there was. I mean…who wouldn’t love that, right?
Well, buckle up, because these 16 people swear your life can actually change – even if it’s only a little bit – for less than $100.
16. It might work for you.
A decent light wake up alarm clock. Completely changed my mornings.
Don’t think I could ever go back to using my phone or a simple alarm clock.
15. You need two.
Two pet ducks. You may be tempted to go for one. But trust me. You need two.
And you’ll have about $76 left over.
14. A real game-changer.
If you have trouble getting up or functioning in the morning, and like a nice cup of coffee or tea, an electric kettle with a timer can be a real game-changer.
Or just getting an electric kettle if you don’t have one.
13. Just one more.
Another monitor. Your productivity will increase dramatically.
12. Much more natural.
Vertical mouse. $20. Saved my wrist using it at work all day.
It looks odd but it feels so much more natural. I even got a bunch of people at my office to buy one after they tried mine.
11. The clean feeling.
A nasal irrigation kit – either the electronic pump or simply the squeeze bottles. I started using them both leading up to surgery on my sinuses, and I haven’t stopped using them since.
It takes some getting used to, but the relief and clean feeling is amazing.
10. Best decision ever.
I got a king for a double bed. Best decision ever! The double sheets fit the bed, but I couldn’t snuggle completely under them without curling up. Now. I can hide completely under the duvet stretched out.
Best thing ever in the winter!
9. Can confirm.
AeroPress coffee maker. The thing broke my wife of her $200(?) monthly Starbucks habit.
The unit costs maybe $25 or so.
8. It’s the little things.
Sharp knives for the kitchen.
I put off buying a whet stone for a long time, mostly because i was nervous i would use it wrong and ruin my knifes, but its not too hard at all if you get one with an angle guide.
Makes chopping stuff up faster, easier & safer
7. A source of pride.
House plants. They will make you happy looking after them. I recently bought a venus fly trap, she caught her first fly today. So proud.
I started keeping and growing plants and herbs, and just not killing them feels like such a huge accomplishment. Seeing a new sprout is like a celebration.
6. For peace of mind.
A glass breaker on a keychain. Push it against the glass of your car window and it shatters immediately, helping you get out of a car underwater, broken door etc.
Super cheap and life saving.
5. Better than no food.
Rice cooker. That fucker kept me fed during depression when I barely had the energy to get out of bed. Takes less than nothing to get some rice in there and flip the switch.
Want something sweet? Throw coconut and sugar in there.
Want flavor but can’t be fucked to make anything? Get some spanish rice or saffron goin. You can throw tofu in there with it if you need .
Yeah it’s not the best for you but hot food is better than no food.
4. Cheap intruder alarm.
Motion sensor night lights. Can’t tell you how many stubbed toes or falls they have prevented.
Also a cheap intruder alarm.
3. Appreciate the feeling.
New pair of socks. If you’ve been wearing the same pairs forever like I typically usually do theirs nothing like putting on a new pair of freshly bought socks, you can totally feel the difference, I never realized til was an adult sadly but I appreciate the feeling of new socks all the time.
2. A good pillow.
May sound simple, but a good pillow. It is amazing the change in body aches, and sleep you see when you have a good pillow that fits you.
I thought that I liked memory foam and other fancy pillows, but the real life changer for me was a buckwheat pillow. I have sleep apnea, and it allows me to get my head into the perfect position and keep it there comfortably.
1. Once satisfied customer.
I bought a $1 back scratcher from an asian market in town. Best $1 I ever spent.
I’m definitely convinced by a few of these.
Sooooo it’s off to Amazon!
