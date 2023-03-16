16 Strange Images That Are Not As Scary As They First Appear
By now, the internet should have taught us all that you can’t trust anything you see, read, or hear at a first glance. There’s almost always more to every image and every story, and these 16 images are the proof in the pudding.
Because they’re totally going to wig you out…but only at first.
16. This is a big ol’ nope.
Birds wig me out in the best of times.
15. They’re just plants.
And no, I don’t think they could take a bite out of you.
🔥Not lips, they are plants in South Africa. The name: Conophytum from NatureIsFuckingLit
14. This would give me a heart attack.
I’m sure I would have to eventually move them.
I left my boots at the back door. When I was walking back outside I nearly had a heart attack. from pics
13. I know it’s just a perspective thing.
I still don’t like looking at it, though.
Someone took a photo at the exact moment a mosquito flew past the camera. from creepy
12. Why would someone do that?
No one needs to see this ever.
This is what owls look like without feather from oddlyterrifying
11. Pets are a lifetime commitment…
Which is ok because I would be dead after seeing this.
10. Perfect lighting.
If you’re looking to film a horror movie.
9. I have questions.
Like what was in/on that glove that they are so interested in!
I saw some ants carrying a glove up a lamp… from mildlyinteresting
8. The stuff of actual nightmares.
I am horror-struck.
This meme from oddlyterrifying
7. The dog looks ashamed of himself.
As he should, to be honest.
6. The end is nigh.
It must be that the apocalypse is on its way.
5. I kind of love this.
Precious puppy playing dress up.
4. Get that on camera.
Someone would call it a ghost sighting for sure.
My wife tossed a comforter on a chair to dry, I nearly had a heart attack from pics
3. This picture always wigs me out.
I’m not convinced the explanation is real.
upside-down dried out Aloe Ferox LEAVES which the sea washed ashore, why nature? from oddlyterrifying
2. That is a person.
You will not convince me otherwise.
1. Definitely do a double take.
And turn on the lights just to be sure.
Came home late and found this sitting on the edge of my bed. I now know what it’s like to be too scared to move. from creepy
I hope we didn’t spike anyone’s heart rate too high before you took a second look.
After all, we’re just trying to have a bit of fun!