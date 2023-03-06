6 Cool Ways To Repurpose Coffee Grounds
I would venture a guess that a majority of people these days are depending on some sort of coffee beverage in order to get through the day.
That means that – even if you use a Keurig – we all have access to an excess of coffee grounds.
If that’s true in your house, here are 6 ways you can put them back to work!
6. Battle cellulite.
80%-90% of adult women have some cellulite, and even though it’s natural and generally not physically harmful, many women find it unsightly (because of society, but I digress).
If you’re not a fan of yours, a coffee-ground scrub could help reduce it.
You take your old grounds, mix them with water or coconut oil, and rub it in. Caffeine dehydrates cells, but you’ll have to use this scrub daily for the largest visible difference.
5. Make a body scrub.
The inherent grittiness of coffee grounds help exfoliate your skin by removing dirt and dead cells.
You can make your own scrub by combining 3 tablespoons of coffee grounds, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, and 1 tablespoons of coconut oil. Mix it up and put it into a storage jar, then when you want to use it, work it into your skin before rinsing off the extra.
You can’t use de-caffeinated grounds because the antioxidants in the caffeine helps protect your skin from sun damage and increase blood flow.
4. Mask other odors.
Most people – even non-coffee drinkers – agree that the smell of coffee is delightful, but did you know it can also absorb other odors in your home?
You don’t want this to happen before you’ve used the grounds, but if you’ve got a funky smell lingering, dried used grounds in a bowl in the fridge or on the counter can be a huge help.
If your rug is smelling a little, you can also sprinkle them on your carpet, leave them overnight and vacuum them up in the morning.
3. Make homemade candles.
Along those same lines, the grounds make great coffee-scented candles.
You can make them yourself by layering grounds in the candle, and you can find tons of videos on YouTube that tell you how to make them.
2. Use it in your garden.
Coffee grounds can be put to use in several ways in your garden, the first of which is their ability to repel insects, slugs, and snails.
They’ll also repel mosquitos and fruit flies around your seating area, or you can mix them – they’re rich in nitrogen – into your compost to use as fertilizer.
1. De-Ice your sidewalk.
Ice and snow can become real safety issues on your porch, steps, and driveway, and even though the seasoned snowbirds might always have rock salt on hand, there’s always the chance you could run out.
Along with kitty litter, coffee grounds are a substitute with a bonus – they don’t harm the environment.
That said, you will need quite a bit more of them than rock salt to get the job done.
I’m going to give a couple of these a shot!
I’ll report back if any of them really hit it out of the park.
Categories: LISTS
Tags: · coffee, cool uses for coffee grounds, how to repurpose your coffee grounds, top, uses for coffee grounds