A Landlord Filmed Himself Doubling His Tenant’s Rent And People Lost Their Minds
If you’re in the market to rent an apartment or a house right now, you know that the prices are INSANE…and it seems like they just keep getting worse.
And a TikTok user named Raul Bolufe shared a series of videos on the social media platform that certainly will not endear him to, well, pretty much anyone.
Bolufe is a property owner and he called a tenant of a new property and told them he is going to double their rent.
Take a look at this video.
And Bolufe posted another video where things with this tenant got pretty ugly…and the tenant even went so far as to call him a con artist.
People on TikTok were pretty fired up about Bolufe’s two videos.
One person said,
“I agree with her. to double her rent! that’s crazy. I could see a couple hundred or so but D**N!”
Another viewer stated what a lot of us are probably thinking:
“Dude really filmed himself like this was gonna be received well.”
And one TikTokker added,
“Ridiculous… it’s legalized theft… and he does it with a smile… this is why no one can afford to live anywhere… it’s sad.”
Another person commented,
“She signed a lease. She doesn’t have to pay a cent more than what’s in her contract.”
And one viewer said,
“Sufficient notice has to be given. He’s just hoping she doesn’t talk to an attorney.”
It’s tough out there folks…best of luck to you…