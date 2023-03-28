A Server Called Out Customers Who Stayed for 6 Hours and Only Left a $3 Tip
Working in the service industry is tough, no doubt about it.
You’re on your feet all day and night, you have to put up with a lot of BS, and sometimes you get ripped off by bad tippers who waste your time.
And a woman named Courtney shared a video on TikTok where she shared a story about a particularly bad experience she had while waiting tables.
Customers stayed at a table for SIX HOURS and only left her a $3 tip.
Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.
One person said,
“Honestly there shouldn’t be tips. They should just pay [their] staff more money.”
And another viewer added,
“I’d rather pay more for food and not have to tip. That way there’s no social obligations and the staff in the back can get some extra money too.”
But one person asked,
“What does the length of time a patron is there have to do with your tip amount?”
And another added,
“Never knew we had to tip for how long we stay.”
So one viewer argued,
“There should be a rule where after a certain amount of time sitting, a 20% gratuity is automatically included.”
Amen!
That is not cool behavior, people!
Tip your service workers!