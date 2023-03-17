Andrew Schulz Says That Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s “You People” Kiss Was Faked With CGI
Have you seen the Netflix film You People yet?
It has quite a cast, including Jonah Hill, David Duchovny, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, and Lauren London.
The film generated a lot of buzz after it’s release and a new revelation from one of the actors got people talking a little bit more.
Andrew Schulz stars as Cousin Avi in the film and he recently said that the kiss between Jonah Hill and Lauren London in the movie didn’t even kiss and the smooch was faked by CGI.
Schulz said on his podcast The Brilliant Idiots, “There’s a hilarious thing— I don’t even know if I should share this s—, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to God.”
Schulz said he was there when the scene was filmed and he said he thought the movie would cut away from the scene because the two actors didn’t lock lips.
Schulz said, “I’m there and I’m watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far, and i’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie, they’ll probably just cut right there. But [in] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”
I guess that’s why they call it “movie magic”, huh?
Check out the trailer for You People below.
