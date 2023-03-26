Mar 25, 2023

People Have Been Watching an AI-Generated Infinite ‘Seinfeld’ Episode on Twitch

Now, this is pretty wild!

Thousands of people have been watching a continuously streaming AI-generated episode of Seinfeld on Twitch since December 2022 and the dialogue is being created using ChatGPT. The show is called Nothing, Forever and it vaguely resembles the classic TV show but the dialogue is not the same.

Skyler Hartle, one of the show’s creators, said that the show started off as a “surreal art project,” but “generative media and generative AI just kind of took off in a crazy way over the past couple of years.”

Hartle also said, “As generative media gets better, we have this notion that at any point, you’re gonna be able to turn on the future equivalent of Netflix and watch a show perpetually, nonstop as much as you want. You don’t just have seven seasons of a show, you have seven hundred, or infinite seasons of a show that has fresh content whenever you want it.”

The show has been a big hit and people have been tweeting all kinds of updates about it.

But it definitely goes to unexpected places…

And I guess some people aren’t crazy about a show that could potentially last forever…

It’s definitely pretty wacky, that’s for sure!

Is the future getting more and more terrifying, or is it just me…?

