People Have Been Watching an AI-Generated Infinite ‘Seinfeld’ Episode on Twitch
Now, this is pretty wild!
Thousands of people have been watching a continuously streaming AI-generated episode of Seinfeld on Twitch since December 2022 and the dialogue is being created using ChatGPT. The show is called Nothing, Forever and it vaguely resembles the classic TV show but the dialogue is not the same.
Skyler Hartle, one of the show’s creators, said that the show started off as a “surreal art project,” but “generative media and generative AI just kind of took off in a crazy way over the past couple of years.”
the Seinfeld AI is becoming self-aware this is not a drill pic.twitter.com/H1zPO9Cnqa
— Al Sikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 2, 2023
Hartle also said, “As generative media gets better, we have this notion that at any point, you’re gonna be able to turn on the future equivalent of Netflix and watch a show perpetually, nonstop as much as you want. You don’t just have seven seasons of a show, you have seven hundred, or infinite seasons of a show that has fresh content whenever you want it.”
The show has been a big hit and people have been tweeting all kinds of updates about it.
I WAS WATCHING THE INFINITE AI GENERATED SEINFELD STREAM AND WHAT THE FUCK LMAO pic.twitter.com/QfNFNOHjJI
— the j (@queenbiscuit311) February 2, 2023
But it definitely goes to unexpected places…
The AI for the endless procedurally generated Seinfeld episode got stuck and the AI Jerry has been standing in complete silence on the microphone for the past 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/l9m4HxkFzJ
— Hollywood Woke Hogan (@AnimeSerbia) February 1, 2023
And I guess some people aren’t crazy about a show that could potentially last forever…
infinite seinfeld is a funny bit but inevitably the lads behind it are fully delusional AI fantasists https://t.co/K8NCY3aqJH
— you wouldn't bustle a cookie (@aeonofdiscord) February 3, 2023
It’s definitely pretty wacky, that’s for sure!
Is the future getting more and more terrifying, or is it just me…?
