Science Says This One Tip Can Help Reduce Your Urge To Cheat On Your Partner
I would guess that only a few people go into a relationship thinking they’re going to cheat on a partner, but we know that, statistically, more than a few people will end up doing just that.
If you’re feeling restless in your relationship but don’t want to break your partner’s trust, science says they can help reduce your urge to cheat before it happens.
According to the results of a recent study, the answer could be as simple as putting yourself in your partner’s shoes.
Harry Reis, one of the study’s authors, issued a statement.
“Perspective taking doesn’t prevent you from cheating, but it lessens the desire to do so. Cheating means prioritizing one’s own goals over the good of the partner and the relationship, so seeing things from the other person’s perspective gives one a more balanced view of these situations.”
Researchers in this case recruited 408 people (213 women and 195 men) between the ages of 20 and 47. They were all in monogamous, mixed-s*x relationships.
They were introduced to strangers as their reactions and interest were recorded, then their commitment to their current relationship was evaluated by psychologists.
Results showed that people who were able to put themselves in their partner’s shoes expressed less s*xual and romantic interest in strangers.
“These findings suggest that partner perspective-taking discourages engagement in behaviors that may hurt partners and damage the relationship with them.”
They also believe that the same strategy could improve relationship satisfaction overall by encouraging empathy, care, and understanding between partners, which could have a positive impact far beyond curbing infidelity.
“People invariably feel better understood, and that makes it easier to resolve disagreements, to be appropriately but not intrusively helpful, and to share joys and accomplishments. It’s one of those skills that can help people see the ‘us’ – rather than the ‘me and you’ – in a relationship.”
Wouldn’t life be grand if everyone would take a few minutes and give it a try?
I think so!
