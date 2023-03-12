This Man’s BFF Made A Video That Upset His Parents, But He Refuses To Take It Down
Parents are supposed to be there for the big and little moments in our lives. If we have siblings, we expect them to do their best to be there for all of us, because parents don’t play favorites, right?
Well, it turns out that’s not always true, no matter how crappy that might be, and OP has no illusion that he might be his parents’ favorite.
They have missed a ton of important milestones in his life, and their excuse is always that his older sister needed them more.
I have a sister that’s 6 years older than me.
My parents for years cancel on me last min because of my sister. I have a basketball game. Ops sorry sister doesn’t feel like going out. I am graduating ops sorry sister had a bad day at work.
They have missed both major and smaller events in my life because of her melt downs.
After his engagement, he tried to head them off at the pass, saying he was afraid the same thing was going to happen again. They assured him it would not.
I met the love of my life. We decided to tie the knot. From the beginning I told my parents how I am worried my sister will ruin another special moment in my life.
My mom told me over and over again it would not happen.
Spoiler alert: it did, and with the lamest excuse yet.
The day of my wedding. I received a voicemail from my mom saying they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick and she was upset.
OP’s best man ended up making a video of the night’s highlights and posting it to the soundtrack of his parents voicemail and excuse for why they wouldn’t be there.
I was hurt, my best man however is a jokester. He took my phone then went to my fiancé and asked if he could post a video of our wedding as a gift? On social media. She loved his idea.
I had no idea about it until I came home. Our honeymoon was at a lake side cabin. No cell service.
The post caption was “My best friend. He is an amazing person even if his parents NEVER showed up for him. video was still pictures of us next to her parents, me on the dance floor, cutting the cake.
Where you would normally see both parents in wedding pictures. The sound behind the video was my moms voice mail explaining how they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick.
His parents and sister want him to take it down, and a bunch of family is on their side – but OP doesn’t want to take it down. He appreciates what his friend did, there’s no lies involved, and it makes him feel the slightest bit better.
I came home a week later to hundreds of messages. Family members from both sides insisting I take it down. I was told my sister hasn’t stopped crying. My mom is refusing to leave the house.
I maybe the A here. I didn’t take it down when I got my messages. I didn’t call my family back right away. I waited until my vacation time was over at work and enjoyed my time with my Wife. In our new home. Before I contacted anyone.
He told his father he would take it down when he found a way to make missing the wedding up to him.
My dad told me to take down the video. It was “just a bad night for them”. That they will make it up to me and my wife for not coming. My reply was exactly how do you plan to “make up” my wedding? It’s a once in a life time thing. You choose to ignore my feeling on the whole matter.
Then he just repeated he will make it up to me. I told him I would take down the video only when he made up missing my wedding. Flustered we both hung up the phone before we both said things we shouldn’t have.
Am I the A here. I could have just taken down the video.
