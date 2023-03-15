What Childhood Habit Did You Not Realize Was Weird Until Later in Life? Here’s What People Said.
1. Chirp it.
My mom always referred to arming the car alarm as “chirping.” Like “don’t forget to chirp the car.” I’ve been informed this has never been said before by anyone else.
— average elon musk hater (@chaotic_teacher) September 17, 2022
2. I would be perplexed, too.
This reminds me of a friend who upon visiting his gf’s family discovered they had a sibling tradition to smash chocolate marshmallow cakes on each others’ foresheads before picking off the broken chocolate. He was utterly perplexed
— Jennifer Oldfield (@MsJenOO) September 16, 2022
3. Not gonna be easy this time…
For the longest time I didn’t know I was playing a lot of board games wrong because my grandma used to make it easy for us as kids so I was in for a surprise when my boyfriends competitive family wanted to play Yahtzee
— Lee BLM! 🖤🇦🇲 (@CherryShyGuy) September 16, 2022
4. LOL.
The first time my wife made tacos for us, I’m like “did you forget the taco seasoning!?” And she stares at me blankly and says – “is that how you make them good like the restaurants!?” We both laughed. Her family NEVER used spices while cooking.
— David Stringfellow (@utaheconomist) September 17, 2022
5. This is revolting.
‘what do you mean you never chewed up chips and fed the chewed up dorito mush to toddlers? my aunt and mom had done that for a decade’
— tamiddy (@tamiddy1) September 17, 2022
6. Not okay.
I mean, naked swim class for boys (but swim caps for those w longer hair is mandatory) in a Minnesota public middle school is not ok.
— Betsy Griebenow (@betsygriebs) September 16, 2022
7. Fourth meal!
My family had a fourth meal before bed, a substantial bed time snack called Night Lunch, the look my wife gave me the first time I said that out loud … #Priceless
— mrjasonshine (@mrjasonshine) September 16, 2022
8. Blue lips.
My mom was a nurse and after informing us that blue lips is a sign of low oxygen our standard joke after eating blue lollipops was “I stopped breathing!” Fast forward twenty years to my bf’s sister staring at me after I playfully asked her children if they were suffocating.
— AllDayIDreamAboutChess (@DestinySugarB) September 16, 2022
9. Spanking time.
So who else got ceremonially spanked on their birthday – one spank for each year and one to grow on? I thought everyone did until my husband was like “wait, wut?” And this was literally the ONLY time we were ever spanked.
— jamie berndt 💙🇺🇦☮️ (@jberndtwojo) September 16, 2022
10. What did you just say?
Her: I thought you said we were having pancakes? Where’s the peanut butter??
Me: …uhhh
— biz (@dabizomb) September 16, 2022
11. That’s a lot of butter.
He put butter on ALL bread, even sandwiches. ALL sandwiches. Weird. He stopped when I pointed it out.
I’ve a lot more pain and odd health stuff than I realized and grew up a bit neglected. He helped me normalize seeking medical care. Helpful!
But…the butter was weird, right?
— Rachel McChattypants (@RASnyder7) September 17, 2022
12. That is gross.
I grew up putting apple sauce in my Kraft mac and cheese and I thought my boyfriend was going to call the authorities on me as well.
— An Amazing Lake of Steaming Acid (@towerm) September 16, 2022