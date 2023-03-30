Why You Shouldn’t Have Uber or Lyft Drivers Pick You up Directly at the Airport
There’s no doubt about it, getting an Uber ride at the airport can be a nightmare.
And a woman shared a video on TikTok and told viewers about how you can save a bunch of cash by not getting picked up directly at the airport when you need a ride.
A TikToker says she saved over $30 dollars on an Uber by walking to the hotel near the airport, warning other travelers not to get “ripped off” in a now-viral video.
Check out what this woman said and pay close attention, okay/
@olivia.engstrom @uber I’m on to you #travelhack #travelhacks #savemoney #uber #airports #travel #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral ♬ Uber Hack – Liv Engstrom
Folks who saw her video on TikTok shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“Usually there is a free shuttle to Garden Inns or Holiday Inns, you could even cut the walk.”
Another viewer offered up a good hack and commented,
“Pro tip: take the free shuttle to a local hotel and then Uber.”
A third person shared how they save money,
“I usually ride the light rail to one of the Park and Ride stops near my place and catch a Lyft to my house. 12 vs 50.”
But one TikTokker commented,
“Could work in some places. My home airport is in a dangerous area & there is a far walk to the nearest hotel.”
And another added,
“My home airport is like it’s own city. No way to walk somewhere.”
Hopefully, this life hack will work at the airport in your city!
Happy travels!