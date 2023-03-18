Woman Wants to Know if She’s a Jerk for Yelling at Her Dad After He Snooped in Her Apartment
If you’re snooping in someone else’s stuff and you find something that offends you, that’s all on you…
And you should probably just keep your mouth shut because you shouldn’t have been there in the first place.
So is this woman wrong for yelling at her stepdad after he snooped?
Take a look and see what you think…
AITA for yelling at my stepdad for snooping in my apartment after he was upset about what he found?
“So about a week ago I (22f) asked my parents (47m & 40f) if they could stop by my apartment just to check on my dog who had been sick while I was at work.
My mom agreed and everything seemed fine, they went over gave my dog his medicine and took him for a walk. Today though I went to my parents place for dinner and my Step Dad refused to speak to me or even look at me. Eventually I finally asked what the problem was and he went off.
Apparently he had been going through my things, and when he went into my bedside drawer found my “toys” and contraceptives. He yelled at me and told me that I was a “disappointment” and “foul” for having those things and that he didn’t raise me for 17 years for me to become a “deviant wh**e”.
I stood there absolutely shocked and bright red from embarrassment as my younger brothers and grandparents where in the next room and could hear him. I yelled at him for invading my privacy, telling him that I am an adult woman and that he had no right to go through my things in an apartment I pay the bills in.
I have banned him from my home and have now blocked him. My mom says that I’m being dramatic and that it just caught him off guard to see those things but my brothers think I’m right to be angry.
So AITA?”
Now check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
One reader said she’s NTA and that she did the right thing.
And this Reddit user said that she needs to point out that this guy is a creep to anyone who tries to defend him.
Another individual said her stepdad is a creep and that her mom is enabling this behavior.
