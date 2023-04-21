A Labor Lawyer Talked About a Big Mistake With Contracts That Workers Make When Quitting a Job
Leaving a job is never easy. There are a lot of rules, regulations, and red tape you have to sort through and that’s why it’s important to know ALL your rights as an employee…and you should know the mistakes that you should avoid when you leave.
A labor lawyer named Ryan shared a video on TikTok where he talked about a mistake that a lot of employees make when they quit a job.
Take a look at what he had to say and remember to LISTEN CAREFULLY…this advice might help you out someday.
@attorneyryan PSA — Don’t sign anything you don’t understand! #knowyourrights ♬ original sound – The Labor Lawyer
But Ryan wasn’t done yet…
In a statement, Ryan added,
“It is common for employers to request signatures on various documents upon separation. Often it’s harmless, other times the employer is trying to pull a fast one. You should not sign documents you do not understand, and you should not take the company’s word for it when they explain what each document means. Review contracts carefully before signing.”
He continued,
“You should scrutinize your paystub before agreeing that they paid you properly. It’s best to confirm payment was received for all hours worked and your deductions are correct. As for waivers of rights to sue, you should always review this with a lawyer. It should be supported by some payment in the form of a settlement or severance (don’t waive your rights for free).”
And finally, Ryan said,
“You should not sign documents you do not understand and you should consult an attorney before waiving important rights.”
This is good information to have, folks!
Make a copy of this and file it away for future use!