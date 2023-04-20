A Video From the Movie “Alien” Is Crashing Pixel Phones
If you have a Google Pixel phone, we want you to pay attention very closely…because we wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to your phones, now would we?
Here’s the deal: there is a certain video on YouTube that is causing some versions of the Google Pixel 6 and 7 to crash and reboot without warning and it caused cellular network issues for some users (who later discovered that they can fix this issue with a manual restart, FYI).
So what is the YouTube video that’s causing so many headaches for Pixel users…?
It’s a 4K clip from 1979’s classic sci-fi/horror movie Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, John Hurt, and that guy below, the late, great Harry Dean Stanton.
No one is sure why this particular video is causing phones to crash and reboot but some folks think it might have to do with how Pixel phones process the colors of High Dynamic Range (HDR) formatting.
We’ll see if Google talks about this issue publicly…
Here’s the clip from Alien that is causing all the chaos.
Take a look!
But you might want to watch it on a device OTHER THAN a Google Pixel phone…just in case…
Be safe out there, folks!