A Woman Claims That Her Electric Bill Came Out to More Than $11,000
I know electric bills can get pretty steep in the winter and the summer, but this is INSANE.
A woman took to TikTok and shared a video where she said her electric bill totaled…wait for it…$11,259.94.
What?!?!
Yes, you read that correctly!
And it seems like she’s putting the blame squarely on her landlord.
Check out what she had to say in her video.
@calihollywood #stitch with @jdbaitybaby ♬ original sound – cj
Folks who saw the video on TikTok sounded off.
One person said,
“I’m so confused literally how and why and when could it be that much????”
Another viewer asked,
“Are you powering an entire hotel?”
And one TikTokker commented,
“Bro, you powering an entire city? How the hell is it more than my college tuition this semester?”
Another viewer said,
“Person who works for a local utility company here: huh? How? Call the utility company!”
And one more TikTokker added,
“Check to make sure someone isn’t tapping into your electric meters/boxes.”
Let’s hope she gets that sorted out sooner than later…yikes!