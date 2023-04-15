Ali Wong Opens Up About Her Unconventional Divorce And Being Friends With Ex-Husband
Comedian Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta split up in April 2022 after 8 years of marriage.
Of course, there’s nothing new about Hollywood folks getting divorced, but Wong recently opened up about her relationship with Hakuta after their divorce and it turned out to be pretty eye-opening.
Wong said, “We’re really, really close; we’re best friends. We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce.”
In fact, Wong even said that Hakuta will be traveling with her during her comedy tour this summer. The couple’s two daughters will also be on the road with them.
Wong said about her upcoming stand-up routine, “I’m still workshopping it, but the bones are there and it came to me very fast. This is the first hour I’m doing since I started where I’m single. I think we’re going to call it the Single Lady tour.”
Wong did say that her mother, however, was affected by her and Hakuta’s divorce.
She said,
“I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I d**?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself.
But she’s 82, what do I expect?
She hasn’t had her period in 40 years. She’s in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship.
But it was still really f**king hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her.”
