Carmel High School Video Tour Went Viral Because It’s So Dang Huge
If Disney World was a high school, it would be Carmel High School.
This school appears to have everything, including a 10,000-seat football arena.
We know this because of a TikTok video of the giant, all-encompassing public school.
The post came from the Carmel chapter of DECA Inc.–@carmeldeca–which is an association supporting students who want to pursue careers in business and entrepreneurship. Their video has garnered millions of comments by viewers awed by the massive facility, which includes:
- various gyms
- giant auditorium
- planetarium
- bookstore
- jewelry studio
- Carmel Cafe and Market
- radio studio
- TV studio
- auto shop
- a state-of-the-art natatorium, where the Carmel girls swim team wins back-to-back IHSAA state championships
When the DECA students saw how many viewers they were getting, they made a seond video to show off their orchestras, ceramics room, a few more cafes, an Esports room, and that ginormous football stadium. Once again, their video caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers.
When their original video was posted to Twitter, the kids got another 50 million views…and a ton of comments!
The Carmel High School video stirred up the feels.
